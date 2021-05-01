Menu
A woman has been killed after the car she was travelling in collided with a bus, pinning her in the passenger seat of the sedan.
News

Woman dies in horror bus crash

by Anton Nilsson
1st May 2021 12:30 PM

A woman has died after the car she was travelling in collided with a bus in Parramatta on Saturday.

The crash on Argyle Street happened shortly after 8am.

The woman, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a sedan, was pinned inside the wreck and died at the scene, police said.

The male driver of the sedan, and the male bus driver, were both taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A bus and a car collided in Parramatta, killing a woman. Picture by ABC News.
A bus and a car collided in Parramatta, killing a woman. Picture by ABC News.

Both will also undergo mandatory testing.

The woman and the sedan driver were both believed to be in their 40s.

No passengers were inside the bus.

The crash shut down Argyle Street between O'Connell and Pitt Streets and traffic was expected to be disrupted "for some time", police said.

Transport officials warned motorists to avoid the area.

Some local buses would be delayed up to 15 minutes.

Originally published as Woman dies in horror bus crash

