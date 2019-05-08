Woman dead, highway closed in separate crashes

A woman has died in a single-vehicle crash on a southeast Queensland highway.

A woman has died in a single-vehicle crash on a southeast Queensland highway.

A WOMAN has died in a single-vehicle crash on a southeast Queensland highway, while the Bruce Highway in the state's north is closed and a pedestrian is seriously injured following a separate incident.

The woman died after her car left the Burnett Highway, Barambah, about 11pm last night and caught fire.

Police says she was pronounced deceased on arrival of emergency services and could not be revived.

One lane of the Burnett Highway is open to contraflow traffic and delays are expected.

In the second incident, a pedestrian has been left with critical injuries following a collision with a truck in Bowen this morning.

Early information suggests at about 2.30am the man in his 40s was walking on the Bruce Highway south of Bowen when the collision occurred.

The Bruce Highway is likely to be closed for several hours and, whilst diversions are in place for light traffic, heavy vehicles will not be able to pass.

The man has been transported to the Bowen Hospital for treatment.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw the car or witnessed either incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating both crashes.