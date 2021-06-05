Woman dies from injuries after horror crash

A woman has died after a horror crash at Tuchekoi in the Gympie region this week.

Police have confirmed a 43-year-old woman has died in hospital from severe injuries she sustained in a horror head-on crash at Tuchekoi earlier this week.

The woman had been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after her blue Holden Commodore collided with a Nissan Navara dual cab utility on Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd at about 2.50pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A rescue chopper took both patients to hospital following the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Her condition had improved to "serious but stable" by Thursday morning, but authorities have since confirmed she passed away in hospital.

"Sadly, a 43-year-old woman, the driver of the sedan, has died in hospital as a result of her injuries. Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating and urge anyone with information about the crash to contact police," Police confirmed on Saturday.

The driver of the utility was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

Our thoughts go out to the woman's family and loved ones at this heartbreaking time.

