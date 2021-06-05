Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has died after a crash in Norwest. Photo: Aisling Brennan
A woman has died after a crash in Norwest. Photo: Aisling Brennan
News

Woman dies five days after horror crash

by Emily Cosenza
5th Jun 2021 7:08 AM | Updated: 7:23 AM

A multi-vehicle crash in Sydney’s northwest has claimed the life one women, almost one week after the accident happened.

The major collision happened last Saturday when a blue Mazda 2 sedan crashed into the rear of a silver Mazda sedan, with the force then impacting a silver Mitsubishi Triton utility.

Both the silver Mazda and Mitsubishi Triton were stationary at a set of traffic lights.

Emergency crews responded to the collision near the intersection of Norwest Boulevarde and Windsor Road in Norwest at about 1.15pm.

The female Mazda 2 driver, aged 67, was treated at the scene by paramedics for serious internal injuries and leg fractures.

She was then taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment where she died on Thursday.

The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles involved in the crash escaped injury.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Woman dies five days after horror crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Home builder industry crisis exposed

        Premium Content Home builder industry crisis exposed

        Business Queensland’s building industry is in crisis with homeowners and renovators facing huge cost blowouts of $30,000 and tradies being held to ransom.

        Backlash over push to raise age of criminal responsibility

        Premium Content Backlash over push to raise age of criminal responsibility

        Crime Proposal to raise age of criminal responsibility

        Police allege father responsible for child drowning

        Premium Content Police allege father responsible for child drowning

        News A former Ipswich man charged with the manslaughter of his 11-month-old daughter...

        Grandfather told teen she was ‘sexy’ before incident

        Premium Content Grandfather told teen she was ‘sexy’ before incident

        News A man caught performing an indecent act in front of a teenage girl has sought...