Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has died after falling from a horse at Cooroibah. FILE PHOTO
A woman has died after falling from a horse at Cooroibah. FILE PHOTO Tobi Loftus
News

Woman dies after falling from horse: Police

JOSH PRESTON
by
15th Jun 2019 5:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN aged in her fifties has died after she fell from a horse at a Cooroibah residence yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were tasked to the private residence at about 2:26pm.

A QAS media spokesperson said a rescue helicopter was also called in as paramedics treated the woman for critical injuries, but she could not be revived.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service said the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

She said the fall was being treated as an accident and police would not be conducting further investigations.

More Stories

breaking news cooroibah gympie news gympie region horse accident horse fall horse fall death queensland ambulance service queensland police service rescue helicopter sunshine coast
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Room 40: ‘People went in and came out psycho’

    premium_icon Room 40: ‘People went in and came out psycho’

    Crime An innocuous-looking, clean and comfortable motel room has developed a reputation for dark scenes that played out during the city’s era of infamy.

    45-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

    premium_icon 45-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

    News A man aged in his 40s has died from critical injuries

    WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

    premium_icon WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

    Rugby League It was a cracking round of Allan Langer Cup matches

    Ipswich Cup party ready to roll

    premium_icon Ipswich Cup party ready to roll

    News Organisers backing a winner for city race day