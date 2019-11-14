Menu
The woman in her 80s was understood to have been pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Woman dies after collapsing at shopping centre

by Staff writer
14th Nov 2019 7:06 PM
AN elderly woman has passed away at a popular shopping centre on the Gold Coast.

A doctor, who asked not to be named, was with a patient when someone came out shouting someone had collapsed about just before 11am at Oasis Shopping Centre in Broadbeach.

"I saw a lady lying on the floor. There was already a member of the public giving CPR, but she wasn't breathing" the doctor said.

"I took over (giving CPR). Someone rang the ambulance. When they arrived they took over.

"The CPR went for about 45 minutes."

Paramedics were called to Victoria Avenue at 10.57am and "had assessed a person who had critical injuries", a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Police were called to the scene at 11.40am and said the woman in her 80s had a medical episode.

