Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has died after being struck by a car outside hospital.
A woman has died after being struck by a car outside hospital.
Crime

Woman dies after being struck by car outside hospital

by Will Zwar
8th Jan 2021 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been killed after being struck by a car in Alice Springs, outside the hospital on Gap Rd.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said the incident happened about 9.30pm on Thursday night.

"Basically it's a car versus pedestrian … it happened outside the hospital, or in the hospital car park, in that area," he said.

"Hospital staff have moved the patient into the hospital."

St John Ambulance didn't attend the incident given it was just outside the hospital where other emergency services were available.

It is the second pedestrian fatality in two days in the Northern Territory, after a man was struck by three cars on the Stuart Hwy at Knuckey Lagoon 24 hours earlier.

NT Police have been contacted for comment.

 

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Woman dies after being struck by car outside hospital

car crash road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agent’s outlook for Lockyer real estate market in 2021

        Premium Content Agent’s outlook for Lockyer real estate market in 2021

        Property After a year of strong growth, the Lockyer Valley property market looks set to be mixed in 2021. DETAILS:

        Ipswich aged care facilities forced back into lockdown

        Premium Content Ipswich aged care facilities forced back into lockdown

        Health It comes following the diagnosis of Brisbane hotel cleaner confirmed to have...

        State school celebrates milestone 150-year anniversary

        Premium Content State school celebrates milestone 150-year anniversary

        Education The school has grown to include in excess of 700 students and more than 100...

        Rider allegedly flees while man lay injured on road

        Premium Content Rider allegedly flees while man lay injured on road

        Breaking Police are now searching for the motorist involved in the alleged hit-and-run.