Woman had tumours the ‘size of watermelons’

Danielle was diagnosed with tumours the 'size of watermelons'. Picture: Danielle Golding/Facebook

A HAIR stylist is going through the menopause aged just 25, after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Danielle Golding said doctors first feared appendicitis when she was left "bent double" in excruciating pain but tests revealed tumours the size of watermelons on both ovaries, The Sun reports.

She and her partner Niall O'Reilly, now 28, had been trying for a baby for three years, without success and years of Danielle suffering agonising, heavy periods.

The then 23-year-old has now had both ovaries, and her fallopian tubes removed, along with the tumours.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I was just 23 and it was such a blow, especially when I learned that the treatment was to have my ovaries removed."

Danielle first went to Reading's Royal Berkshire Hospital in England after her mum, Nicola, 43, saw her "bent double" in pain, while walking in the street.

Doctors first suspected appendicitis, but after ruling it out put her on the waiting list for an MRI scan.

In the meantime, tests indicated tumour markers - a sign of cancer - in her blood.

Desperate to find out what was wrong, her dad Paul, 47, paid for Danielle to have a private MRI scan in August 2015.

It revealed ovarian cancer, with two huge tumours on both ovaries, which she described as being the "size of watermelons".

Danielle said: "I was terrified, I didn't know what it was.

"But it did explain why I couldn't fall pregnant."

In September 2015, more tests showed Danielle's cancer was stage three but hadn't spread beyond her ovaries.

It meant Danielle would not be able to have children naturally with her partner-of-seven-years, Niall.

"I longed to be a mum, so this was absolutely devastating particularly as they said the surgery was so urgent," she added.

"There was no opportunity for medics to harvest any of my eggs."

Following the six-hour operation in October 2015, Danielle entered the menopause, despite only being in her early 20s.

"It was very difficult," she recalled. "I woke up with hot sweats, suffered headaches, you name it, it happened."

Now 25, and cancer free, Danielle is sharing her ordeal to raise awareness as part of March's Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Danielle said she's also preparing to have IVF on the NHS later this year, when a donor egg fertilised with Niall's sperm, will be implanted into her womb.

"My partner is incredible and has been my rock," Danielle said.

"I don't know how I could have got through the last few years without him by my side.

"We're hoping to be able to have a baby through IVF.

"Now I want to share my story to encourage women at any age, with symptoms that don't feel right, to go to their GP immediately."

Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer affecting British women, but is typically diagnosed in those over 65.

Jo Stanford, cancer prevention officer at Ovarian Cancer Action, who supported Danielle throughout her illness, said the symptoms are often mistaken for other conditions.

She said: "Symptoms of ovarian cancer are often mistaken for symptoms of less serious conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome.

"Regular experience of the following could be a symptom of ovarian cancer, if you're worried, speak to your GP.

"The symptoms are persistent stomach pain; persistent bloating; difficulty eating/feeling full more quickly and needing to wee more frequently."

The charity is trying to raise £1 million ($AU1.7m) to help fund a new screening tool to spot signs of the disease, and save lives.

To help protect future generations visit their website here.

