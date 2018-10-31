Woman describes 'absolutely terrifying' yowie encounter

A WOMAN has finally come forward to tell the story of her chilling yowie encounter in Nanango.

Former resident, Claire, appeared as a guest on the Yowee Down Under YouTube channel to tell the previously unknown account for the first time.

"I was living in Nanango with my two young children at the time, and I had an elderly mother in a nursing home," Claire said.

"The kids told me a few times that they used to see a face pressed up against the window in their bedroom.

"They were quite young and scared but by the time I got into the room and put the light on outside, there was nothing ever there."

When Claire would go to the care centre, her mum would tell her about strange noises she'd been hearing.

The Yowie remains an elusive creature across Queensland. Illustrations by Bill Rasmussen Contributed

"She kept saying to me all the time that there was something running over the roof out there and something running past the doors at night.

"I asked a couple of nurses about it but they dismissed it."

But Claire said her mum was adamant.

"Her story never altered and she kept telling me there was something out there.

"She kept saying that she was seeing this strange thing running past her door at night."

One night Claire was leaving the nursing centre to head back home when she had an experience that haunts her to this day.

"I was walking out into the carpark and it was pitch black because the lights in the carpark had blown," she said.

"I shut the gate and started walking towards my car when I heard a gut-wrenching howl. It was like nothing I'd ever, ever heard before."

"It made all the hairs on the back of my neck and on my arms stand up. I got a knot in my stomach - it was fear. It makes me shake now just talking about it."

I heard it three times in total that night. From then on, I started hearing it regularly in the town. It seemed to come from the edge of town at about 11pm. All the dogs in town would go absolutely crazy."

Claire said she brought it up with neighbours and locals around town, but no one ever said they had heard it.

"One time I was in the kitchen, late at night, making a cup of tea and something growled at me through the window," she said.

"I put everything down and backed away from the window and turned off the light and went around the corner to where I wasn't in view of the kitchen window."

Claire said she had lived in the bush most of her life and grew up in the bush.

"I know possums, and koalas and I know all those sounds, I'm accustomed to those noises but this was something different. It was absolutely terrifying."

Claire said the activity around her house went on for months.

"I noticed that when I was having activity around the house, my cat and dog would react. The cat would go like a toilet brush - all the fur would stand up on its back, and its tail would stand up.

" And the dog used to go crazy, barking at the glass window when there was nothing to be seen outside.

"When it first started I opened the door and the dog took off outside. I went outside to have a look around the corner to see what he was going crazy at. I smelt this smell that was so strong... it was a decaying body stench that was gross."

By the end of Claire's time in Nanango, she said had cottoned on that they weren't being visited by people, but that it was something else.

"I thought we were being visited by a yowie.

"I'd hear the crunch around the house and I'd get that feeling in my stomach, like a sixth sense that something was there," she said.

"I had a little girl who'd come to visit my children and one day they were playing on the computer doing things down one end of the room and I was at the other end of the room.

"I had YouTube on the television and I was researching the sounds that I'd been hearing - the howling noises," she said.

"And I heard something called the Ohio howls on YouTube and that noise on there is exactly the same as what I was hearing, and the little girl popped her head around and said, 'Oh I've heard that sound before. Every time I go camping I hear that, that's a yowie'."

Source: https://bit.ly/2P4twas