Crime

Woman denies knowing alleged killer, found in her apartment

by Danielle Gusmaroli
3rd Jun 2020 5:37 AM
The innocent woman whose penthouse was stormed by cops to arrest accused murderer Ricardo Barbaro told her real estate agent she knew nothing about him or his background when she was asked to put him up.

Nail technician Crystal Shihada, 27, maintains she does not know Ricardo 'Rick' Barbaro, 33, who police found hiding in her apartment in Wentworth Point, ending a ten-day interstate manhunt. It is not suggested Ms Shihada is involved in any wrongdoing.

Morton real estate agent Felix Fang said she told him: "I don't know him personally. (Someone) asked me to help him out as he had nowhere to stay."

 

Crystal Shehadeh denies any wrongdoing. Picture: Facebook
Ms Shehadeh says she let Barbaro say as a favour. Picture: Facebook
Ricardo Barbaro is escorted to a prison van after his arrest. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Ms Shihada told of her shock when the NSW Police Robbery and Serious Crime Squad arrested Barbaro.

"She told me he stayed just a few days, that she has spoken to the police and told them everything, and they know she doesn't know him," Mr Fang added.

It is believed he was alone inside the apartment when police burst in and found him.

Detectives from the state's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad say they will continue to explore lines of inquiry that will identify anyone who knowingly assisted the wanted man.

Mother-of-one Ellie Price, 26, was found brutally murdered in her South Melbourne home on May 4.
Barbaro is the brother of slain Sydney underworld chief Pasquale Barbaro, 35, gunned down in a 2016 gangland hit.

Police believe Ms Price’s body may have been in her Melbourne apartment for close to a week.
He stands accused of killing his on-off girlfriend Ellie Price, 26, who was found dead in her South Melbourne townhouse on May 4.

Neighbours told how Barbaro refused to leave the top floor apartment in a tense stand-off lasting four hours.

"Police were shouting 'come out Ricardo, we know you're in there, we won't do anything to harm you'," said a neighbour who asked not to be named.

"They broke down the door just before midnight," she said.

Barbaro has since been charged in Victoria with Ms Price's murder.

Originally published as Woman denies knowing alleged killer Rick Barbaro, found in her apartment

