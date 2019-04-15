Woman denied bail after allegedly stabbing man in neck

A WOMAN was charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously injured in Withcott.

Toowoomba Police were called to a property at about 2pm yesterday following reports of a disturbance.

The alleged offender, a 45-year-old woman from Withcott, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

She has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court later today.

The 41-year-old man who had allegedly sustained a stab wound to his neck was transported to the Toowoomba Base hospital in a serious condition.

It is believed the man and woman are known to each other.

