Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman denied bail after allegedly stabbing man in neck

Ebony Graveur
by
15th Apr 2019 9:52 AM

A WOMAN was charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously injured in Withcott.

Toowoomba Police were called to a property at about 2pm yesterday following reports of a disturbance.

The alleged offender, a 45-year-old woman from Withcott, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

She has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court later today.

The 41-year-old man who had allegedly sustained a stab wound to his neck was transported to the Toowoomba Base hospital in a serious condition.

It is believed the man and woman are known to each other.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1900739017

assault gbh grievous bodily harm police stabbing withcott
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Dole report: how does Ipswich shape up?

    premium_icon Dole report: how does Ipswich shape up?

    Politics You will never believe how much the government spends on the dole in Ipswich.

    • 15th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    • 1 DILLIGAFF
    Delays expected after Ipswich Mwy crash

    premium_icon Delays expected after Ipswich Mwy crash

    News Traffic is banking up on the highway, eastbound.

    • 15th Apr 2019 1:51 PM
    Why BMX success gave Ipswich a massive boost

    premium_icon Why BMX success gave Ipswich a massive boost

    Cycling & MTB National round shows what Ipswich clubs can achieve

    Phone fidget, licence woes cost Bronco $10K

    premium_icon Phone fidget, licence woes cost Bronco $10K

    Crime The player had both hands on his mobile phone instead of a footy.