Woman dead, man in custody after alleged hit and run

A WOMAN is dead and a man is in custody after an alleged hit and run in Alice Springs on Thursday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to Gap Road about 10.30pm, after it is alleged a white single-cab 4WD hit an 18-year-old woman and drove off.

Detective Senior Sergeant Allan Milner said it was believed the woman was walking on the road with friends when she was struck.

The teenagers' friends reported the incident to police.

"From what the witnesses have said they were walking along Gap Road at the time, around where the Lutheran Church is," he said.

"The victim was walking behind the three other friends, and they heard a loud bang which caused them to turn around and they realised that something had occurred.

"On the arrival of police and St John's she had passed away."

Sgt Milner said the incident was "very traumatic" for the victim's friends.

The 50-year-old man was arrested at a business premises on Friday and his vehicle was seized.

Police had not laid charges by Friday afternoon, but the man was being held in custody while the incident was investigated.

Sgt Milner called on anyone who saw the incident to contact police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.