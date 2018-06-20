Woman cut free after highway car, truck crash

A PERSON had to be cut from their car following a crash involving a truck at Goodna this morning.

Inbound traffic was backed up for kilometres after the crash on the Ipswich Mwy at 7.25am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews had to remove parts of the car and cut a person free after they became encapsulated in the wreckage.

#Goodna - Paramedics are at the scene of a truck and car crash on the Ipswich Motorway eastbound that occurred at 7.25am. pic.twitter.com/Hcr7SxqeOR — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) June 19, 2018

A police spokesperson said the crash was in the left shoulder and did not block the roadway.

Paramedics took a woman in her 50s to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.