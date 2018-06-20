Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman cut free after highway car, truck crash

Emma Clarke
by
20th Jun 2018 9:53 AM

A PERSON had to be cut from their car following a crash involving a truck at Goodna this morning.

Inbound traffic was backed up for kilometres after the crash on the Ipswich Mwy at 7.25am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews had to remove parts of the car and cut a person free after they became encapsulated in the wreckage.

A police spokesperson said the crash was in the left shoulder and did not block the roadway.

Paramedics took a woman in her 50s to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

ipswich mwy qas qps traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Highway re-open after truck carrying books rolled

    Highway re-open after truck carrying books rolled

    News The Warrego Hwy has re-opened after an earlier two-truck crash at Glenore Grove this morning.

    Local filmmaker brings production to Ipswich

    premium_icon Local filmmaker brings production to Ipswich

    TV Pilot for new TV series coming to Ipswich

    Big chill not letting up with more frosty mornings forecast

    Big chill not letting up with more frosty mornings forecast

    Weather Tomorrow will be the shortest and darkest day all year

    Suspended mayor's CCC charges to be heard next week

    premium_icon Suspended mayor's CCC charges to be heard next week

    News Antoniolli faces seven fraud charges.

    • 20th Jun 2018 11:20 AM

    Local Partners