Woman in custody after man is stabbed in the neck, abdomen

A WOMAN has been taken into custody after Queensland Police found a man with a number of suspected stab wounds at Booval overnight.

Officers were called to an address on Bergin St just before 6.30pm after reports that a man had been stabbed.

When police arrived, a 30-year-old man was found with a number of wounds to his neck and abdomen.

He was taken to the Ipswich Hospital in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police took a woman into custody and the scene and she is assisting them with their inquiries.

If you have any information phone Policelink on 131 444.