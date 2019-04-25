Menu
Crime

Woman in custody after man is stabbed in the neck, abdomen

Hayden Johnson
by
25th Apr 2019 5:35 AM
A WOMAN has been taken into custody after Queensland Police found a man with a number of suspected stab wounds at Booval overnight.

Officers were called to an address on Bergin St just before 6.30pm after reports that a man had been stabbed.

When police arrived, a 30-year-old man was found with a number of wounds to his neck and abdomen.

He was taken to the Ipswich Hospital in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police took a woman into custody and the scene and she is assisting them with their inquiries.

If you have any information phone Policelink on 131 444.

booval crime ipswich police stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

