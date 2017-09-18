TRAFFIC: Major delays on Ipswich Mwy after serious crash

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

UPDATE: A female truck driver is in a critical condition after a serious crash at Riverview this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the Ipswich Motorway near the Warrego Highway off-ramp about 12.40pm.

Truck, car crash Dinmore: QAS audio regarding a vehicle and truck incident that occurred on River Road at Dinmore at 12.39pm on Monday.

Paramedics confirmed the woman was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was transported in a stable condition with serious injuries.

Police have urged motorists to seek alternative routes and to expect delays.

BREAKING: Woman crushed as car hits parked truck

EARLIER: A woman has sustained extensive injuries after being crushed underneath a B-Double truck on the Ipswich Motorway.

Acting Senior Sergeant Phil Lickorish says initial information indicates the female truck driver was forced to stop in the right lane of the motorway at Riverview after experiencing mechanical problems.

The truck driver was checking underneath the B-Double when it was hit from behind by another vehicle, about 12.40pm.

The impact moved the truck, trapping the woman underneath.

Firefighters were called and used cutting equipment to free the badly injured woman.

She has sustained extensive injuries to her pelvis, legs, stomach and chest.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the truck has also sustained serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

Snr Sgt Lickorish says traffic on the motorway will be delayed for several hours, as Forensic Crash Unit officers begin their investigations.