TRAFFIC: Major delays on Ipswich Mwy after serious crash

UPDATE: A female truck driver is in a critical condition after a serious crash at Riverview this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the collision on the Ipswich Motorway near the Warrego Highway off-ramp about 12.40pm.
Paramedics confirmed the woman was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition with serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was transported in a stable condition with serious injuries.
Police have urged motorists to seek alternative routes and to expect delays.
BREAKING: Woman crushed as car hits parked truck
EARLIER: A woman has sustained extensive injuries after being crushed underneath a B-Double truck on the Ipswich Motorway.
Acting Senior Sergeant Phil Lickorish says initial information indicates the female truck driver was forced to stop in the right lane of the motorway at Riverview after experiencing mechanical problems.
The truck driver was checking underneath the B-Double when it was hit from behind by another vehicle, about 12.40pm.
The impact moved the truck, trapping the woman underneath.
Firefighters were called and used cutting equipment to free the badly injured woman.
She has sustained extensive injuries to her pelvis, legs, stomach and chest.
The driver of the vehicle that collided with the truck has also sustained serious injuries but is in a stable condition.
Snr Sgt Lickorish says traffic on the motorway will be delayed for several hours, as Forensic Crash Unit officers begin their investigations.