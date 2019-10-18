Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The damaged car. Picture: Emily Halloran.
The damaged car. Picture: Emily Halloran.
News

Woman critically injured in crash

by EMILY HALLORAN and ANDREW POTTS
18th Oct 2019 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are on-scene at 'serious incident' in which a car has crashed into a building on one of the Gold Coast's busiest roads.

The collision occurred at 7.46am on Southport's Nerang Street near the old Gold Coast Hospital.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the scene where a woman in her 70s was "significantly trapped".

The scene of the incident. Picture: Emily Halloran.
The scene of the incident. Picture: Emily Halloran.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman had suffered from a medical incident.

She was critically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

More to come.

More Stories

crash critical injuries editors picks gold coast road traffic crash

Top Stories

    Land owner's fight to save property from Inland Rail

    premium_icon Land owner's fight to save property from Inland Rail

    News Jim Barrow and his wife Maureen vow to fight the project with all they have to save their land.

    Richlands FC boys boot up a collection for Ghana players

    premium_icon Richlands FC boys boot up a collection for Ghana players

    Sport They have come home with a new passion for helping others play

    PM attacked over lack of funding for Ipswich projects

    premium_icon PM attacked over lack of funding for Ipswich projects

    Politics Cash needed for highways and infrastructure projects.

    GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

    GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

    News Australia's best value news subscription deal is even better

    • 18th Oct 2019 10:12 AM