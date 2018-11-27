Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman in critical condition after car mounts footpath

Rae Wilson
by
27th Nov 2018 8:03 AM

A WOMAN is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a car mounted the footpath she was walking on this morning.

The car was travelling westbound along Milne Street at Beenleigh, in south-east Queensland, when it left the roadway about 4.45am and collided with the woman on the footpath.

The woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition.

The male driver was uninjured.

Police are investigating a serious traffic crash at Beenleigh this morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
beenleigh car crash editors picks pedestrian
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Integrity chief helps do 'background checks' on council CEO

    premium_icon Integrity chief helps do 'background checks' on council CEO

    Council News Field of council CEO candidates undergoing 'extensive background checks' before announcement prior to Greg Chemello's announcement.

    BIG SPLASH: Why Ipswich swim meet was so successful

    premium_icon BIG SPLASH: Why Ipswich swim meet was so successful

    Swimming State titles next after Woogaroo club's terrific carnival

    Shop tills jingling at busy Christmas decorations store

    premium_icon Shop tills jingling at busy Christmas decorations store

    Business Mrs Claus and Santa ready for the season

    Police investigate after school classrooms damaged in fire

    Police investigate after school classrooms damaged in fire

    Crime Authorities looking for those responsible for third fire since 2014

    Local Partners