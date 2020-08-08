Menu
A 19-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman with a vacuum cleaner hose and kitchen knife.​
Crime

Woman critical after vacuum attack

by Kathryn Bermingham
8th Aug 2020 6:35 PM

A woman has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after she was allegedly attacked with a vacuum cleaner tube and kitchen knife at a unit block in Sydney's inner west.

Emergency services were called to Bourke Place, Abbotsford, just after 10am Friday following reports of an assault.

There they found the 56-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, who was known to the woman and also injured in the incident.

The pair was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, while a 42-year-old woman, a neighbour, suffered minor injuries after she came to 56-year-old's aid.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene by officers from the Burwood Police Area Command.

Police will allege he knew the victims, and attacked the older woman with the vacuum and knife before assaulting the man and neighbour.

He has been charged with cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

The man was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

assault attack crime knife attack

