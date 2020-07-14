Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman critical after teen stabbing

by Erin Smith
14th Jul 2020 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-YEAR-OLD Redcliffe woman is fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say the 17-year-old girl attended a home at Reedy St, Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, about 6.25pm on Monday and confronted a 20-year-old woman, who she knew.

During an altercation the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the neck. The teenager then fled the scene.

Witnesses rushed the victim to Redcliffe Hospital - where she is fighting life threatening injuries.

A short time later police arrested a 17-year-old Blackwater girl - she also needed medical attention for an injury to her hand.

Police charged the teen with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Woman critical after teen stabbing

More Stories

redcliffe stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s mad dash to avoid cop search in Gatton CBD

        premium_icon Man’s mad dash to avoid cop search in Gatton CBD

        Crime A man found himself in handcuffs after he ran away from police when they tried to search him.

        Bungling getaway driver crashed girlfriend’s car after robbery

        premium_icon Bungling getaway driver crashed girlfriend’s car after...

        News Police who were called to a crash found an unopened cash register left behind by...

        New contemporary Indian restaurant coming to city

        premium_icon New contemporary Indian restaurant coming to city

        Business They have some exciting things planned for the menu.

        Ipswich Small Business Funding Program available now

        Ipswich Small Business Funding Program available now

        Council News The program is part of the $850,000 COVID Recovery Package