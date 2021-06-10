Menu
Woman critical after Gold Coast cliff fall

liana walker
by and Liana Walker
10th Jun 2021 1:20 PM
A woman in her 20s has been badly hurt after falling from a cliff at a North Coast beach this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called just before 12pm to the lookout at Duranbah Beach.

He said the woman was in a critical condition.

A rescue helicopter, the Queensland Government Air Rescue 500, has landed near the scene.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said he heard a rustle, which he thought was a bush turkey, while waiting at Duranbah Beach before finding the woman at the bottom of the cliff.

He said her leg was bent out of shape when he found her and he immediately called for an ambulance.

"I took her shoe off," he said.

He said he was concerned about her ankle injury.

Paramedics are still on scene treating the woman.

Originally published as Woman critical after Gold Coast cliff fall

