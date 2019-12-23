Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with attempted murder and a woman is in a critical condition after she was left clinging to the front of a car moving at high speeds.
A man has been charged with attempted murder and a woman is in a critical condition after she was left clinging to the front of a car moving at high speeds.
Crime

'Attempted murder': Woman critical after clinging to car

23rd Dec 2019 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman clung to the front of a car as it drove through Adelaide before falling off, suffering critical injuries.

A man has now been charged with attempted murder over the bizarre incident as police call for witnesses to come forward.

Just before 6.30pm on Friday a silver Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback with registration WNG809 drove into Larsen Ct, Ottoway.

There was a disturbance between a woman at a property on the road and two men in the car.

As the car left the property it hit the woman and continued driving with her clinging to the front of the vehicle.

The car is believed to have been driven down Larsen Ct, Cleveland Tce, Edward St, Fairlie St, May Tce and Grand Junction Rd.

The woman fell from the car on Grand Junction Rd about 10m from Rosewater Tce.

She suffered critical injuries and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

She was then transferred to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Police investigated the incident and arrested a 27-year-old Angle Park on Saturday.

He was charged with attempted murder and will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by going online.

atttempted murder critical woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Name for new Plainland College announced

        premium_icon REVEALED: Name for new Plainland College announced

        News New details about the secondary college at Plainland have been released, with construction expected to begin early next year.

        TRAGIC: Mother’s fight for inquest after losing her daughter

        premium_icon TRAGIC: Mother’s fight for inquest after losing her daughter

        Health Sharlie Flynn died shortly after being released from hospital.

        Driver freed from wreckage in single-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Driver freed from wreckage in single-vehicle crash

        News Two ambulances are on scene and another two are on their way

        Ipswich’s A-League future gets coaching kickalong

        premium_icon Ipswich’s A-League future gets coaching kickalong

        Sport AS Western Pride’s well-travelled technical director enjoys his Christmas break...