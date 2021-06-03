Woman confronted by worrying ‘stains’ at family park

AN Ipswich resident is urging fellow members of the community to exercise caution when visiting a local park after she stumbled across a bloodied bench and graffiti in one of the sitting areas.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with the Queensland Times earlier this week, recounting the confronting scene on Sunday.

It was on May 30 that she visited Newtown Park at Newtown for a morning walk, greeting young families as she passed while they made use of the public space.

“I’m a Pokémon player, so in the game there’s what is called a gym down (at the park),” she said.

“Lots of people normally gather down there to battle.

“On my morning walk I went to sit down at the bench and noticed a mess, though thought it was just tomato sauce or something.”

Blood smears on equipment at Newtown Park at Ipswich. Picture: supplied

Upon closer inspection the long-time resident realised they were blood stains.

“I had a quick look around and noticed graffiti on the table and some rubbish on the floor,” she said.

“When I got back again after cleaning up the rubbish and sanitising my hands, I took another look around and noticed more blood on the ground and on surrounding benches.”

The woman said she immediately suspected a fight, possibly involving the use of knives.

“The tagging tipped me off that it could have been youths,” she said.

“My initial thought was that maybe a knife could have been used because that was a little bit too much blood for just a few punches.

Alongside the smears of blood were the commonly used tags FML and FTP, acronyms for ‘F**k the police’ and ‘F**k my life’.

An Ipswich woman was confronted with a bloodied scene Newtown Park. Picture: Supplied

“I’ve been living in Ipswich pretty much all my life, it’s not unusual (to see these type of things) which is quite sad because the city has a lot to offer,” she said.

“But it’s not the only park around the area that is of concern, there’s some that are a haven for the homeless.”

The woman has since taken to social media to warn others.

“Some people have pointed out that the tags could be a cry for help, but whatever the case I couldn’t sit back as a member of the community and think it wasn’t my problem,” she said.

Smears of blood along a park bench at Newtown Park. Picture: Brooke Preston

“There are no public toilets there but there are a lot of families with young children that frequent the park.

“I myself take my small dog there too, it’s habitual for me to check the area for anything dangerous but I just wanted to remind others to do the same.”

Workers from Ipswich City Council have since attended the park.

“They responded really well, they were pretty prompt and sent a cleaning crew. I’m impressed that they got on to it pretty much straight away,” she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed no incidents of violence had been reported at the park at the weekend.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.