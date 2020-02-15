Woman claims digital rape by masked man

A MAN has appeared in a Brisbane court accused of being the masked man who allegedly digitally raped a woman in a city pedestrian mall early this morning.

The man, who cannot be named, was allegedly found in the middle of Fortitude Valley's Brunswick St Mall, still wearing the mask, within minutes of the woman complaining to police.

The woman told police a man wearing a mask stood close to her and then she felt a hand under her skirt and a finger in her vagina, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

When police questioned the man soon after the alleged rape, he denied having any contact with the woman.

Generic picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

He said he had been involved in a verbal argument in the middle of the mall.

Magistrate Julian Noud said the woman's version of events was consistent with those of witnesses, in terms of and CCTV footage showed the man reapproaching the woman.

The footage did not show the offence being committed.

The court was told the man suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, but had it under control with medication.

But Mr Noud questioned whether he might have been suffering a delusional episode around the time of the alleged offence.

He said after his arrest, the man told police he was "God'' and said the woman would "pay for this" and she would have to pay him two million dollars.

Mr Noud said there appeared to be some strength in the prosecution case.

He was told fingernail scrapings from the man were yet to be forensically examined.

The prosecutor opposed bail, telling the magistrate the man was on bail for entering premises with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage.

He also was still on an 18 months' probation order and he had previously breached bail conditions by failing to appear in court, the prosecutor said.

Mr Noud said the man's criminal history showed he previously had shown a disregard for court orders and he refused him bail, remanding him in custody.