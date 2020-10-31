Woman choked by home invader, cops say

A man will face court after allegedly breaking into two Sydney homes in broad daylight, leaving one woman with a fractured eye socket.

A 28-year-old man will face court today charged with several break-and-enter and assault offences after he allegedly broke into two units in Harris Park in broad daylight on Friday morning.

Police will allege he climbed into an apartment on Allen Street through the balcony about 7.30am, while a woman, her child and partner were all home.

The man is alleged to have threatened and assaulted the 45-year-old woman and stolen personal items before running from the scene.

The man will appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday. Picture: AAP Image/ Justin Sanson

About 9am, police allege the man entered a second unit on the same street and was confronted by a woman, 30.

She chased him from her home to a foyer in the unit complex, where the man is alleged to have grabbed the woman and attempted to choke her before assaulting her in an attempt to get away.

The woman was later taken to hospital for treatment to a fractured eye socket and cuts to her face and arms but has since been released.

Police were called and arrested the man in the apartment block foyer.

The man was taken to Granville police station where he was charged with aggravated enter dwelling with intent - use corporal violence, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict actual bodily harm, intentionally choke etc person without consent, and possess prohibited drug (x4).

He was refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Woman choked by home invader: cops