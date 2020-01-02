Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been rushed to hospital with 'significant hand injuries' following a dog attack.
Two people have been rushed to hospital with 'significant hand injuries' following a dog attack.
News

Woman and child seriously injured in dog attack

by KEAGAN ELDER
2nd Jan 2020 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been rushed to hospital with "significant hand injuries" following a dog attack.

A woman aged 46 and a 12-year-old boy were bitten by a bull arab.

It is understood they were trying to break up a dog fight when they were bitten.

Paramedics were called to a private address at Home Hill about 8.45am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The two patients were taken to Ayr Hospital under lights and sirens.

They are being transported to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

dog attack injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Hally’s weather predictions for 2020

        premium_icon REVEALED: Hally’s weather predictions for 2020

        Weather And the outlook is rather surprising.

        For goodness sakes, please be nice to people on the internet

        premium_icon For goodness sakes, please be nice to people on the internet

        Opinion While we can’t read minds while flying our helicopter, what we do have is immediate...

        Seven grisly murders in Ipswich from the last century

        premium_icon Seven grisly murders in Ipswich from the last century

        Crime Bodies in freezers, toddler corpses on roofs, disappearing woman...

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'