Woman, child injured in highway crash

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a truck and car collided on the Warrego Highway this morning.

Emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle crashed down an embankment after the collision at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Claus Rd at Haigslea, about 11.15am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three people were treated at the scene, with only two requiring transport to hospital.

A woman and child were both taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.