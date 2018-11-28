Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman, child injured in highway crash

Andrew Korner
by
28th Nov 2018 12:03 PM

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a truck and car collided on the Warrego Highway this morning.

Emergency services responded to reports of a vehicle crashed down an embankment after the collision at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Claus Rd at Haigslea, about 11.15am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three people were treated at the scene, with only two requiring transport to hospital.

A woman and child were both taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

haigslea traffic crash warrego highway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hail likely for SEQ

    STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hail likely for SEQ

    Weather Locations which may be affected include Ipswich and surrounds.

    • 28th Nov 2018 12:44 PM
    Fears for 50: People will burn to death if they don't go

    Fears for 50: People will burn to death if they don't go

    News Be like "having a category 5 cyclone" coming through your home.

    Tributes flow for 'Goodna royalty'

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'Goodna royalty'

    People and Places Barry Rissman dies aged 88

    Ipswich restaurant's Christmas gift to those less fortunate

    premium_icon Ipswich restaurant's Christmas gift to those less fortunate

    Community The restaurant owner said it was vital to "show compassion”

    • 28th Nov 2018 12:56 PM

    Local Partners