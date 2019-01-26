Menu
Woman, child burned in Australia Day BBQ accident

by JACOB MILEY
26th Jan 2019 3:16 PM

A WOMAN and child have been injured in an Australia Day barbecue accident.

Emergency services were called to a property at Bushland Beach about 2pm following reports the gas bottle connected to the barbecue had exploded.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it appeared the explosion occurred as the two were not properly connected.

Paramedics treated a woman, believed to be age 35, and a girl, 8, for minor burns.

Both were taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

