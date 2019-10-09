Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Lockhart River, in Queensland’s far north. File picture
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Lockhart River, in Queensland’s far north. File picture
Crime

Woman charged with murder after stabbing

by Caitlin Smith
9th Oct 2019 8:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the state olice have charged a woman following the death of a man in a Cape York town yesterday.

Police were called after a man was stabbed in Illa St, Lockhart River, around 1pm.

The man was transported to the Lockhart River clinic where he was declared deadd.

A woman was arrested a short time later and was later charged with murder. She is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrate Court via videolink from Lockhart River today.

More Stories

charges court crime lockhart river murder stabbing

Top Stories

    Rolling coverage: School closed, warnings for Glen Rock fire

    Rolling coverage: School closed, warnings for Glen Rock fire

    News RESIDENTS in Grandchester and Laidley have been warned to stay alert with crews monitoring the area for fires.

    RIPLEY FIRE: Centenary Hwy reopens, smoke warnings in place

    RIPLEY FIRE: Centenary Hwy reopens, smoke warnings in place

    Breaking The fire was traveling towards Ripley Town Centre.

    Queensland’s top teachers named

    premium_icon Queensland’s top teachers named

    Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers for 2019 have been revealed

    • 9th Oct 2019 7:43 AM
    Residents lose everything in East Toowoomba inferno

    premium_icon Residents lose everything in East Toowoomba inferno

    News Firefighters on scene at two structure fires in East Toowoomba