Detectives have seized $260,000 in cash after a woman allegedly tried to launder money at a casino.
Woman charged with laundering $40k at casino

by Brendan O’Malley
8th Dec 2020 4:38 PM
A westside woman has been charged with laundering huge amounts of cash at a Brisbane casino after a tip-off to Financial and Cyber Crime Group detectives yesterday.

The Kelvin Grove woman, 45, was charged as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering activity.

She was issued with a notice to appear, charged with one count each of money laundering and possession of tainted property (cash).

The charges follow a five-month investigation launched after police received reports of suspicious transactions at a Brisbane casino.

Police will allege that in July the woman bought casino chips with $40,000 cash believed to be from the proceeds of crime.

As part of the investigation, detectives issued a search warrant on a Kelvin Grove residence on August 15, where $260,000 in cash, financial documents and electronic items were seized.

Detective Acting Superintendent Ben Fadian said investigations were continuing into syndicate links and further charges might be laid.

"This arrest highlights the ongoing focus of police, working with partner agencies in targeting those individuals and criminal syndicates laundering criminal proceeds,'' he said.

"To anyone considering accepting money from an unknown or untrusted source - be it electronically by letting your bank account be used by a third party or by 'washing' cash received - know that this is money laundering, a serious offence, that will bring you under the scrutiny of law enforcement.''

The woman is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 24.

Originally published as Woman charged with laundering $40k at Brisbane casino

