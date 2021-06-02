Menu
A woman has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Shepparton on Wednesday.
Woman charged over man’s violent death

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
2nd Jun 2021 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM

A woman has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in regional Victoria.

Police said the incident occurred on Heysen Ave, Shepparton about 1.15am on Wednesday.

A 49-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Homicide squad detectives arrested a 47-year-old woman, with a Victoria Police spokeswoman saying it was believed the pair knew each other.

The woman is due to face Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Originally published as Woman charged over man’s violent death

