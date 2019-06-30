Woman charged over car burnout with baby

Menu
by Sarah McPhee, AAP
30th Jun 2019 11:22 AM

A young woman P-plate driver has been charged and family services has been notified after she allegedly did a burnout in a car park in Sydney's southwest with a baby in the back seat.

Police say they stopped a Holden Calais during patrols in Liverpool on Friday night and spoke to the 23-year-old driver after she performed a "large burnout" in an illegally modified vehicle near a doughnut shop.

Police said the car's six-cylinder engine had been replaced by a highly modified V8 engine with only a partial exhaust system fitted.

Officers also noticed a 10-month-old baby in the car's rear seat.

A P-plate driver has been charged after allegedly doing a burnout with a baby in the back seat in a Liverpool carpark. Picture: Google Maps
The woman will appear in Liverpool Local Court on July 17 for the offence of aggravated burnout.

She was issued three infringement notices for driving a prohibited vehicle, not displaying P-plates and not carrying a licence. Her fines totalled $936 and her provisional licence was suspended.

Police also submitted a child at risk report to the Department of Family and Community Services.

