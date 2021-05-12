Menu
A woman has been charged after allegedly carrying a burning flag during an unauthorised protest in Sydney before running from police.
Crime

Woman charged over alleged flag burning

by Melissa Iaria
12th May 2021 7:18 PM

A woman who allegedly carried a burning Israeli flag during a protest in Sydney has been charged with offensive behaviour.

Police were patrolling the Lakemba area during Ramadan festivities on Tuesday night when they were told of an unauthorised protest of about 200 people in a nearby reserve.

The officers later spotted a woman walking down the street through traffic, holding an Israeli flag that was on fire, police said in a statement.

The flag was taken from her and as it was being extinguished, the woman fled police, the statement said.

She was detained shortly after and spoken to by officers before being ordered to move on.

A large crowd had gathered but was peaceful and dispersed a short time later, NSW Police said.

Following inquiries, the 48-year-old woman was on Wednesday issued a Court Attendance Notice for behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place and wilfully preventing free passage of a person or vehicle.

She is due to appear at Bankstown Local Court on July 8.

