Woman charged over alleged charity fraud

A WOMAN accused of misusing donations to an animal charity and using social media to intimidate a former charity worker did not appear at her magistrates court mention today.

Charges against Bianca Amanda Vella, 36, have been transferred from Ipswich to their originating court at Southport for another mention next month.

The Beaudesert woman is charged with nine counts of stealing by clerks and servants at Save a Horse Australia, two counts of fraudulently falsifying or destroying records and one count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Police will allege she stole money from the charity for her own personal gain. Officers will allege she falsified minutes from a 2012 meeting and used social media to intimidate and harass a former charity worker and witness.

Another woman, Jennifer Alma Malloch, 55, is also facing court charged with using social media to intimidate and harass a former charity volunteer and witness in the case.

Both women were arrested at Ipswich last month and were granted bail on their own undertaking with conditions restricting their involvement in managing the charity and its funds.

The matters will next be mentioned in Southport Magistrates Court on April 12 and 13.