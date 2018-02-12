Police charge mother for leaving child, 8, alone

Ipswich mother Samantha Mischke was placed on a good behaviour bond after she pleaded guilty in court to leaving her child home alone for five hours.

A CHILD left by his mum home alone called 000 after turning on the gas stove caused sparks and the kitchen to fill with gas.

His emergency call prompted a speedy turnout by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew to the Chuwar home.

But a call by police at the scene to his absent mum did not bring her home.

Instead police say the mum was not overly concerned.

Details of the 8-year-old's misadventure emerged in Ipswich Magistrates Court when the child's mother, Samantha Mischke, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of leaving a child aged under 12 for an unreasonable time without making provision and care of the child.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said the offence happened on September 27, 2017 when Mischke left her child alone for five hours between 8.30am and 1.30pm.

Mr Bronson said the child attempted to use the stove, causing gas and sparks. The child called 000 and QFES responded.

Police later phoned the mum after seeing a mobile number on kitchen tiles.

"There was no safety plan. She did not appear to be overly concerned. Nor did she ask about the child or any damage," Mr Bronson said.

"She says she could not return home as she was assisting her mother set up a new coffee shop.

"She showed no remorse about leaving the child alone."

Mr Bronson said the child's grandmother did arrive later.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said he was instructed by Mischke that police exaggerated the facts before the court.

"And could suggest an over-reaction," he said.

"She accepts what she did was wrong. At the end of the day she left the child unattended."

The court heard it had been school holidays, Mr Fairclough saying that ordinarily the child would be at school, or be supervised by a 16-year-old family member.

He sought for a good behaviour bond and for no conviction recorded, saying Mischke was studying for a child care certificate.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the offence might blight those prospects, regardless of a conviction being recorded.

"8.30am to 1pm is a long time to leave a child of eight alone," Ms Sturgess said.

"Particularly when a child is turning on gas, making sparks on the stove and called 000.

"It is fortunate for you that the child did not come to serious harm. Or perhaps answer the door to a random stranger.

"There are any number of things that can go horribly wrong. It is just not acceptable."

Ms Sturgess said there was an obligation of care as a parent, although she understood holidays could be a struggle to find child minding care.

Mischke was placed on a $1200 good behaviour bond for 12 months. No conviction was recorded.