Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
House fire on Honeteater Place in Lowood on Thursday morning.
House fire on Honeteater Place in Lowood on Thursday morning. Rob Williams
Crime

Woman charged with arson after home destroyed in fire

Emma Clarke
by
10th May 2018 7:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a woman with arson after a house was destroyed in a fire this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Honeyeater Pl at Lowood at 8.20am but the house was already overcome with fire.

Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch detectives this evening charged a 30-year-old Lowood woman with one count of arson in relation to the incident. 

The single-storey brick house was completely gutted and the roof collapsed.

It is understood the home was unoccupied at the time.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Brass all Fire Station officer Ken Stieler said Lowood, Brassall and Ripley fire services were called to the scene. 

"We managed to protect the houses on either side and noone was hurt," he said. 

House fires are treated as suspicious until proven otherwise. 

The house was a crime scene for much of the day.

The woman will face Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow. 

ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    31 BUSINESSES: What's opened, closed in Ipswich this year

    premium_icon 31 BUSINESSES: What's opened, closed in Ipswich this year

    Business From fast food and family-owned businesses to international retailers and chain stores, the city's shoppers and diners have experienced a steady flow of change.

    School drop-off crackdown nets 100 drivers

    premium_icon School drop-off crackdown nets 100 drivers

    Council News Parents pick up fines waiting for kids

    USQ reveals what Budget delivers for higher education

    premium_icon USQ reveals what Budget delivers for higher education

    Politics Research spending welcomed, funding freeze goes on: Budget

    Push for new State Government powers to sack dodgy mayors

    premium_icon Push for new State Government powers to sack dodgy mayors

    Politics "I am determined to see that trust returned.”

    Local Partners