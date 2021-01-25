Menu
NSW Police officer were able to identify and locate the woman. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Woman charged after throwing coffee at busker in Byron Shire

Javier Encalada
24th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Jan 2021 5:17 AM
A woman has been charged after an attack to a musician busking in the Byron Shire.

NSW Police confirmed that at around 10.51am on Tuesday, January 19, a 34 year old woman was at a pharmacy in Mullumbimby, seeking assistance from the pharmacist.

Outside the pharmacy, a 24 year-old male was playing an electric guitar.

After walking out of the shop, the woman allegedly poured her cup of takeaway coffee over the man's head, drenching his head, clothing and guitar.

It is unknown whether the coffee was hot at the time of the attack.

After pouring the coffee over his head, the woman said words of the effect of, "Say goodbye. You should get a blood test, I peed in the coffee," a police spokesman said.

Police were able to identify the woman, she was contacted and allegedly she acknowledged she committed the offence.

The woman was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court on March 4.

mullumbimby nsw police
Lismore Northern Star

