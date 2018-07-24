Woman charged after man stabbed with kitchen knife

A REDBANK woman will face court this morning after she allegedly stabbed a man on Monday night.

It will be alleged around 6.30pm a man and a woman, who are known to each other, had an argument during which the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the left side with a small kitchen knife at a home at Redbank.

A 23-year-old Redbank man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old Redbank woman has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding and will appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning, July 24.