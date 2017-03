A WOMAN has been charged following an incident at a police station overnight.

Officers on duty at Lowood returned from a patrol last night to find the station door had been kicked in.

Police reviewed the station's CCTV footage and were able to identify the alleged offender.

A Lowood woman was this morning charged with one count of wilful damage to police property.

She is due to face Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 6.