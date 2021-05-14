Menu
Shante Lae-Al Palu leaves court after pleading guilty to affray.
News

Woman charged after being injured during ‘insane’ violence

Ross Irby
14th May 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AT least four people were hospitalised after fence palings and bottles were used as a brawl erupted on the streets of Raceview.

One of the main offenders was Shante Palu, a young woman who drove from the Gold Coast to Thornton St at Raceview after apparently getting a phone call from her sister.

The violence erupted when people in cars arrived late at night and caused alarmed residents to call police.

After hearing police facts, Magistrate Kathleen Payne called it, “an insane episode”.

Shante Lae-Al Palu, 25, from Marsden, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates to taking part in affray at Thornton Street, Raceview, on Sunday November 8, 2020.

Duty lawyer Gregory Ploetz argued the incident was out of character for Palu, who had no prior criminal history.

“Through the injury she suffered, she paid a penalty,” Mr Ploetz said.

“She brought it on herself,” Magistrate Payne responded.

“Yes, she accepts that,” Mr Ploetz said.

Ms Payne said the fighting occurred in the middle of the night when Palu travelled from the Gold Coast after getting a phone call from her 19-year-old sister.

She said people used fence palings and glass bottles were also thrown, and at least four people ended up in hospital.

“It was entirely unacceptable. Neighbours called police,” Ms Payne said.

Ms Payne said because she has no previous criminal history she would afford some leniency.

“I hope you will rehabilitate from this insane episode and put it behind you,” Ms Payne said.

Palu was placed on a $1000 good behaviour bond. No conviction was recorded.

