Charges after Brisbane boardwalk chaos

The car was found on a boardwalk near Kurilpa Bridge. Picture: John Taylor (ABC)/Twitter

A WOMAN accused of driving drunk through a busy boardwalk of pedestrians and cyclists in South Bank had allegedly been drinking during an 80km trip from Atkinsons Dam.

Police allege the 40-year-old woman was three times the legal alcohol limit about 6.50pm on Tuesday when she drove through the Kurilpa parkway limited-access walkway and bicycle path.

Officers managed to intercept the woman's vehicle before taking her to the Brisbane City Watch House, where she allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of .153 per cent.

Police also found a dog sitting in the backseat of her car.

She was this morning charged with drink driving, driving without a licence and driving an unregistered vehicle.

The woman allegedly began her trip at Atkinsons Dams and had been drinking as she travelled towards Brisbane.

Police say the boardwalk had been busy at the time, with cyclists and pedestrians commuting on the popular path near the Brisbane River.

The Atkinsons Dam woman has been issued with a notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court next month.

Police have confirmed no one was injured during the incident, including the woman.