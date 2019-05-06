Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE EFFORT: An elderly lady slipped and fell while bushwalking at Cania Gorge.
RESCUE EFFORT: An elderly lady slipped and fell while bushwalking at Cania Gorge. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Woman carried 1km to helicopter after falling down gorge

Felicity Ripper
by
6th May 2019 9:03 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM

FIREFIGHTERS, paramedics and police officers helped carry an elderly woman for 1km to a rescue helicopter yesterday after she slipped and fell at Cania Gorge.

The woman had been bushwalking at the national park, 30km north west of Monto.

A Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed at a nearby paddock, and the critical care flight paramedic walked in with the other emergency services to treat the woman.

She suffered a shoulder injury and was airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

bushwalker bushwalking cania gorge editors picks emergency services monto racq lifeflight rescue racq lifeflight rescue helicopter

Top Stories

    New cafe` set to open in historic centre

    premium_icon New cafe` set to open in historic centre

    News 'I saw the empty cafe and thought perhaps I could do that'

    • 6th May 2019 11:47 AM
    Springfield business partners roughing it for a good cause

    premium_icon Springfield business partners roughing it for a good cause

    News Springfield business partners to take part in Vinnies CEO Sleepout

    RSL band seeks new musicians to play along

    premium_icon RSL band seeks new musicians to play along

    News Audition for the Ipswich RSL Youth and Community Band

    Earth Frequency Festival patrons caught drink, drug driving

    premium_icon Earth Frequency Festival patrons caught drink, drug driving

    Crime 18 drivers caught drink or drug driving went before court