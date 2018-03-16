Woman caught on camera repeatedly keying car

AFTER the fourth time Evan Hansimikali's luxury Audi was keyed while it was parked outside of his Sydney home he installed a dash cam - and what he filmed simply shocked him.

Not only did he catch the same woman keying the car twice, it was the brazen way she went about it that stunned the father-of-two.

"I actually cant believe this person we don't know did this," he wrote on Facebook earlier today.

The Dover Heights resident posted the footage to his Facebook page, with dozens of people joining the outrage. The car is brand new after being purchased just three months ago.

There were no witnesses to the first four keying incidents which began last month.

There appears to be no apparent motive for the vandalism.

"I've also got footage of people walking their dogs . plenty of room.. The cars not on the path," he said when asked what possible reason she could have.

Since the filming began he has captured her keying the car twice. The first video shows the woman doing it at night and the second in broad daylight as she walked casually passed.

Mr Hansimikali believed he had identified the street she lived in and a friend thought they may have even tracked her down to her apartment building.

This woman was recorded twice keying the expensive car.

He told The Daily Mail "the whole bonnet and front right light need repairing" and he would press charges. He expected the cost of repairs to be in the thousands.

"We work hard to get ahead and its shocking that someone would [do this] for no apparent reason,' he said.