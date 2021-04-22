Woman busted with drugs days after sentence

JUST days after she was sentenced in the District Court for drug offences, Renae Green was caught by police with 66 grams of marijuana.

The illegal drug was stashed inside a first aid kit on the back seat of her Holden Commodore.

Two weeks later Green was again busted with marijuana in her car.

She was charged and sentenced before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Renae Louise Green, 30, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to five charges including possession of 66 grams marijuana at Booval on November 23 last year; possession of drug utensils; possession of ice on December 15; possession of drug utensils; and failing to take reasonable care with a used syringe.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Smith said police saw a white Holden Commodore driven into a Caltex service station as if to avoid detection, prompting officers to investigate.



A large duffel bag was seen on the back seat but Green said she had no idea what was in it.

Snr Const. Smith said police located a first aid kit inside that held two clip seal bags with green leafy material that weighed 32 grams and 34 grams respectively.

A sunglasses case held a used pipe. More pipes were found wrapped in bubble wrap, along with a syringe.

Then on December 15 at 10pm police at Milton again intercepted Green in her car.

A clip seal bag held a crystal substance identified as ice, with Green saying she did not know what it was and that it was not hers.

A used pipe with burnt residue and wrapped in bubble wrap was found in the car’s centre console.

The court heard Green was on a suspended jail sentence imposed by the District Court and also subject to a 15-month supervised probation order.

Her defence lawyer said Green’s former boyfriend had been struggling with drugs in 2018 and she had tried to support him before losing her employment.

The court heard her own drug use escalated prior to him going to jail.

Green had since enrolled in a drug program.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the 66 grams of marijuana was not a minor amount.

She said Green had received a suspended jail sentence on November 17 then six days later was found in possession of a large amount of marijuana.

“So you are clearly struggling Ms Green to keep out of trouble here,” Ms Sturgess said.

“A prison order is well and truly on the table.”

Green was convicted and ordered to complete a 120-hour community service order.

She must return to the District Court for the breach of sentence.