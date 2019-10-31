Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A WOMAN will face Darwin Local Court for allegedly using fake identification documents to hire parcel lockers to import meth
A WOMAN will face Darwin Local Court for allegedly using fake identification documents to hire parcel lockers to import meth
Crime

Woman busted over fake ID meth importation

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
31st Oct 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN will face court for allegedly using fake identification documents to hire parcel lockers to import meth, police have said.

Drug and Organised Crime detective Senior Sergeant Lee Morgan said that at 2.30pm on Tuesday, the 41-year-old was arrested in Palmerston over the alleged crime.

He said a search warrant at the woman's home allegedly found further evidence of offending.

The woman will face Darwin Local Court today on drug possession and supply charges, forgery and uttering documents, identity crime, destroying evidence and possessing drug implements.

Snr Sgt Morgan said police would continue to work hard to stop the importation of illicit substances into the Northern Territory.

"People that are importing and selling these substances are praying on the weak and vulnerable," Sen Sgt Morgan said.

"There is no place in our community for people that import and distribute illicit substances. "The suppliers have no appreciation for the destruction they are causing in the community and in the lives of individuals".

More Stories

busted drugs fake id meth post woman

Top Stories

    MISSING: Boy, 9, missing from school almost 24 hours

    MISSING: Boy, 9, missing from school almost 24 hours

    News Police hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

    IN COURT: Full names of 160 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 160 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    ‘Our kids are being failed by their parents’

    premium_icon ‘Our kids are being failed by their parents’

    News "We have to unpick the damage that’s happened to these kids.”

    LIST: Ten most expensive homes in the Lockyer

    premium_icon LIST: Ten most expensive homes in the Lockyer

    News Ever wondered just how much that house up the end of the road sold for?