HOUSE FIRE: Woman taken to hospital in stable condition.

A WOMAN suffered burns to her upper body following a house fire in South Mackay early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the residence about 2am.

The woman received burn injuries to her back and neck and was taken by paramedics in a stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital.

It is understood the fire started in a bedroom.