BREAKING: Woman burned in house fire

Andrew Korner
by

A WOMAN has sustained burns in a house fire at Basin Pocket this afternoon.

Fire crews and an ambulance were called to the home on Davidson St about 2.10pm, following reports of a fire in the kitchen.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

A woman aged in her 40s was treated for burns to her legs, hands and shoulder and has been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.
 

Topics:  basin pocket burns house fire

Ipswich Queensland Times
