BREAKING: Woman burned in house fire

A WOMAN has sustained burns in a house fire at Basin Pocket this afternoon.
Fire crews and an ambulance were called to the home on Davidson St about 2.10pm, following reports of a fire in the kitchen.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
A woman aged in her 40s was treated for burns to her legs, hands and shoulder and has been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.
