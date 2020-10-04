Woman blames stroke for bashing lady in front of kids

A LADY in her 50s who bashed another woman in the street blamed a stroke for her bad behaviour.

The attacker was identified as being Sharon Pyne, the Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders argued that suffering a stroke caused Pyne to behave differently than she otherwise would, and she should not do actual jail time.

Sharon Lesley Pyne, 51, pleaded guilty to seven charges including assault causing bodily harm on October 24, 2019; driving when disqualified by court order on August 8, 2019; driving when unlicensed (repeat offender) on August 15 this year; possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis); possession of drug utensils; and two counts of failing to appear at court.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said her most recent offence occurred when a police patrol intercepted Pyne at 10pm driving a silver Ford Falcon in Redbank.

A check revealed her license had expired in May 2018.

Mr Tsoi said the most serious charge was when Pyne walked up to a woman outside a store and punched her in the mouth with the violence witnessed by children nearby.

“She dropped her dinner, potato chips, and tried to defend herself by using a bicycle as a shield but could not lift it,” Mr Tsoi said.

Pyne punched the woman several times and the woman bit her in defence.

Mr Tsoi said the woman suffered swelling to her face and bottom lip and abrasions to her shoulder.

“She was visibly upset and crying when police spoke to her,” he said.

Police sought a 12-month jail term, to be suspended for 18 months.

Ms Zanders said that while a jail term of between six and nine months was an appropriate penalty for the assault charge, she sought that it be wholly suspended.

She said Pyne had no previous offences for violence although there was no excuse for what she did.

Ms Zanders said Pyne receives a disability support pension, has health conditions causing seizures and migraines and suffered a stroke last year which she instructs caused her not to be thinking clearly at the time of offending.

When caught driving while court disqualified, Pyne had been released from hospital after her stroke and was driving to Woolworths in Goodna to buy food for a friend.

“Her behaviour on the day was really disgraceful,” magistrate Elizabeth Hall said, referring to the assault causing bodily harm.

“Her stroke affected her. Caused her to act differently from the way she normally would,” Ms Zanders said.

The court also heard that police sought forfeiture of Pyne’s car for driving when disqualified.

Ms Zanders said Pyne now offers to pay the woman $500 compensation, which was “a lot for someone on a disability pension”.

“I accept you were somewhat unwell when you assaulted her, and you were not behaving as you normally do,” Ms Hall said.

“It was a vicious assault. She tried to get away and you followed her.

“It would be a terrible experience for them (nearby children).

“It would be a horrible memory for them.”

Ms Hall accepted Pyne was remorseful, saying that instead of a 12 month jail term she would impose a lesser penalty of nine months jail.

Pyne was granted immediate parole release.

For twice failing to appear at court she was sentenced to 14 days jail on each charge – also with immediate parole.

Convicted only for possession of cannabis and utensils, she was also ordered to pay $500 compensation to the woman.

Pyne was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Ms Hall noted that one driving charge involved her in an act of kindness when going to get food for someone.

