Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier), Bahamas
Tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier), Bahamas
News

Woman bitten by shark off Cairns

by Alicia Nally
21st Mar 2020 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a shark off Cairns today.

Paramedics met a boat at the Marlin Marina about midday today after receiving the call about the attack.

A woman in her 20s sustained an arm injury and was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Woman bitten by shark off Cairns

 

Read more ...

'White pointer' shark attack

Two-metre shark attacked woman

Yamba teen attacked by shark

Shark attacked 'like freight train'

Surfer punches shark, escapes

Bull shark caught in Noosa Creek

Shark attack in Whitsundays

Shark bites diver at Lamont Reef

Shark approaches lifeguard

Man-eater attacks tourist

More Stories

editors picks shark attacks sharks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidates spend big bucks on campaign trail

        premium_icon Candidates spend big bucks on campaign trail

        News Candidates have spent tens of thousands of dollars spruiking their campaigns

        Candidates receive more than $185,000 in donations

        premium_icon Candidates receive more than $185,000 in donations

        News Some candidates have received tens of thousands of dollars.

        Vehicle crashes into power pole at Wacol

        premium_icon Vehicle crashes into power pole at Wacol

        Breaking Paramedics attended the scene of a critical vehicle crash last night

        Heinous past of pregnant teen’s murderer

        premium_icon Heinous past of pregnant teen’s murderer

        Crime Pregnant teen’s killer previously jailed for murder