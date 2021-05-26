Woman being sued by ex’s court outburst

Constantine Arvanitis’s ex-girlfriend interrupted him while he spoke in the witness box on Wednesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

Constantine Arvanitis’s ex-girlfriend interrupted him while he spoke in the witness box on Wednesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

A woman being sued by her ex-boyfriend for defamation has stormed out of the courtroom shouting “Liar!” while her ex was in the witness box.

Constantine Arvanitis, who is suing his ex Selina Holder, was asked in the County Court of Victoria on Wednesday about racy messages between them that she said proved they were still sleeping together until the end of 2016.

Mr Arvanitis met his now-fiancee Melanie Thornton in January 2016.

He told judge Julie Clayton the grilling about his X-rated texts was motivated by an attempt to hurt his current relationship.

“I’m saying that this is to break Melanie and I up,” he said.

“I’m leaving,” Ms Holder announced, getting up from her seat and walking towards the door.

“You’re a pathological liar!” she yelled on the way out.

She returned a short time later and sat back down, only to interrupt “That’s a lie!” again.

This time Mr Arvanitis was denying her allegation that he had once spiked her drink with the drug ice.

“That’s a lie. You’re a liar. Sorry, but … sorry,” she said, as Judge Julie Clayton told her to be quiet.

Ms Holder alleges Mr Arvanitis confessed to her that he put the drug ice into her drink before he went to rehabilitation in 2013.

He denies this happened.

Selina Holder says her ex-boyfriend confessed to her that he had once spiked her drink with the drug ice. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

Constantine Arvanitis denied the allegation in court on Wednesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Earlier, Mr Arvanitis was grilled about messages tendered as evidence between himself and Ms Holder in 2016 that she said proved that they were still having sex.

One message from her to him on August 26, 2016, read “If you are really this paranoid, I will take the morning after pill.” But he said this was about her having sex with someone else.

He said a message from her that read “:) :) :) I had a great night” was “playing out” sexual stories and not in reference to a real event.

Another, from him to her on September 17, 2016, said “felt nice in your hand” in reference to his genitals.

He told the court this was just “storytelling”: “I used to play up stories to her on a regular basis,” he said.

He maintains he had sex with Ms Holder for the last time in 2015 after they broke up in May of that year.

He also told the court on Wednesday that Ms Thornton received an anonymous death threat in 2018 that said, “Die Barbie”.

Mr Arvanitis, an IT specialist with major bank NAB, is suing Ms Holder over a document she shared with two of his other ex-girlfriends that alleged he was a sex addict and once broke her foot during an argument, among other claims.

One of the exes shared the document with his current fiancee’s sister, which he says caused his fiancee’s sister to cut him out of her life and resulted in an uncomfortable grilling from his fiancee’s dad.

He says he is not a sex addict and says that Ms Holder broke her own foot by slamming it in their bedroom door during an argument on February 11, 2014.

Ms Holder says the document is not defamatory because what she said was true.

Five women who each say they had a sexual relationship with Mr Arvanitis in 2016 are due to give evidence against him in the trial.

He repeated his belief that each of the women is “out to destroy” him under questioning from Ms Holder’s lawyer Barrie Goldsmith on Wednesday.

“I put to you, Mr Arvanitis, that you are not a man of integrity for asserting that five women were out to destroy you?” Mr Goldsmith said.

“I don’t agree,” Mr Arvanitis responded. “I think it’s pretty clear.”

The trial continues.

Originally published as Woman being sued by ex’s court outburst