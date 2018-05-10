Woman beats jail rap as mates do time for gun heist

WHEN her mates stole a haul of guns from a farming property on Australia Day, Rachel Doonan stayed in the car.

And although she was involved in the crime this decision helped save the 20-year-old woman from doing jail time.

Doonan, from Mount Walker in the Scenic Rim, and previously Mount Tarampa, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing firearms and ammunition at St George between January 25 and January 28; entering a dwelling to steal; and stealing fuel.

Nine rifles were stolen from a property on Powrunna Road - taken from a locked gun safe.

Doonan was one of three people arrested and charged by the Forest Hill Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) and the St George CIB.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the weapons included hunting rifles and a .22 bolt-action shot gun.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said Doonan indicated that she did not know where the firearms had been stored.

"She stayed seated in the car. She knew it was wrong and she did not enter the house," Mr Boddice said.

"She was fearful at the time of getting into trouble and sat in the car."

Mr Boddice said the guns had all been returned.

Doonan is a former student at Ipswich State High School and been working at a meatworks.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the only reason why Doonan was not going into jail was her young age and her relatively minor level of involvement by not entering the house.

"There can be no tolerance for offences that involve firearms, and in particular the taking of such a large number of firearms," Mr Shepherd said.

Doonan was reminded that even if there had been no intent, stolen guns could end up in criminal hands.

Mr Shepherd said the circumstances of the crime was far too serious for Doonan not to receive a jail penalty.

Doonan was sentenced to six months jail on each of the two serious offences, and convicted of stealing fuel.

She was immediately released to supervised parole.